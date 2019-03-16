|
J.W. Adams
Devol, OK
J.W. Adams, 79, of Devol, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Wichita Falls, TX.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at New Salem Baptist Church, Walters, OK, with Rev. Ron Bartoli, minister, officiating.
Interment will be at Devol Cemetery under the direction of Gray Funeral Home, Grandfield, OK.
A special visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
J.W. was born August 25, 1939, in Grandfield, Oklahoma, to Alvin Jerrell and Lula Elizabeth Burchett Adams. He grew up and attended school in Devol and Randlett. J. W. married Jo Anne Ford on December 4, 1956, in Yuma, AZ. Mr. Adams was a farmer. He like to restore old vehicles and go to car shows. J. W. enjoyed going camping, going to the lake, water skiing, hunting, and fishing. He loved his family, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Jo Anne Adams of the home; his son, Richard Adams of Randlett, Ok; his daughter and son in law, Julie and Bob Wier of Burkburnett, TX; two brothers and sisters in law, Charles and Judi Adams of Ardmore, OK and Irvin and Wanda Jean Adams of Grandfield, OK; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
He is preceded by his parents, A. J. and Lula Adams; his son, Jay Warren Adams; his brother, Dearl Adams; his sisters, Patsy Mullins and Retha Mullins; and his father in law and mother in law, Joe and Lola Ford.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 16, 2019