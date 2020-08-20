J.W. "Bill" Victory
Henrietta - Joel William "Bill" Victory, 93, of Henrietta, Texas, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, after a long hard battle with diabetes and its side effects.
Graveside services will be at 4:00 pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, with Rev. Randy Osborn, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Henrietta, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
A former resident of Henrietta, Bill moved to Presbyterian Manor in Wichita Falls in 2013. He was born in Marietta, Oklahoma, in 1927, to Joel William and Mary Alice (Martindale) Victory. He served in the US Army then moved to the Wichita/Clay County area to begin working in the Oil Field business. It was in Henrietta that he met Katherine Boger, and they married September 22, 1950. They had one daughter, Pamela Kay Victory Piazza, during this union. Bill began his overseas Oil Field career with Santa Fe International and British Petroleum in 1964, which continued until his retirement in 1984. His Oil Field knowledge and his dedication to service and integrity provided him worldwide travels to areas in the Middle East, South America, Asia, the North Sea, and the Gulf of Suez between Egypt and Greece. His expertise led to many supervisory positions. Bill supervised the building and production of the huge super rigs for deep water off-shore drilling. He completed this segment of his career in Houston, Texas.
Upon his retirement in 1984, Bill settled back in Henrietta with his family. Bill never met a stranger. His outgoing personality and his dedication to God and family solidified his reputation as a man of God first and secondly, a man of integrity, honesty and devotion. He helped those that needed help whether financially, physically, or emotionally. All he ever expected in return was honesty.
The love of his life, Katherine Victory, died in 2002.
Bill is survived by his only child, Pamela Victory Piazza, of Wichita Falls, Texas; grandson, Kristopher Peysen, PhD., of Iowa City, Iowa; cousin, Judy Firestone, of Henrietta, Texas.
His daughter summed up his life as follows: "Not only was my daddy loved by many, but also and most importantly, was RESPECTED, by all. We all can love someone, but to say that a person is truly respected speaks volumes. I have been blessed both with a mother and daddy who taught me by example and lived their lives for God. Their love and their character will live in my heart forever. Anyone can be a father; it takes a special man to be a daddy."
The family requests that memorials be made to the Good Samaritan Program, Presbyterian Manor 4600 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76308, or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4804 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Visitation will be at Davis Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm.
