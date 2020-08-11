1/2
Kaleb Honea
Kaleb Honea

Kaleb came into this world on November 4, 2003 and spent 16 years of his amazing life loving others, showing kindness and compassion to anyone he met, and never looking back on what might have been. Kaleb loved his family, loved his siblings and his brothers on the field, never knew a stranger, and befriended the world. Kaleb left this world far to early, but not without impacting so many people along the way. Kaleb left us far to soon on August 4, 2020, but left an impact that his legacy will forever show. A memorial scholarship has been set up in his name thru W.F.I.S.D and he will forever impact people. Kaleb was a Ambassador for the Be Strong Foundation, an amazing football player for Rider High School, and so many other amazing things. Kaleb is survived by his Mother Amanda Bolding and His Father Bryan Honea, step father Zachary Bolding, his Brother Collin Honea, his sisters Cheyanne Honea and Brianna Rivera. Grandparents Robert Honea and Kate Gayton, and Looney Brown and Marie & Al Cardinal, Uncles Chris, Brandon, Adam, and William and Aunt Ashley & Nina. Numerous cousins, band of football brothers, and unlimited friends.He is proceeded in death by his cousin Mandy, and great grandparents Helen and Bill Brown and great grandfather Jackie Honea.
A celebration of life is planned Saturday, August 15, beginning at 1 pm at The Warehouse in Wichita Falls. This is open to the public.





Published in Times Record News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
August 11, 2020
Kaleb is looking down from Heaven watching over all of you! Bless you!
Milissa Green
Friend
August 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sherry Shaffer
Friend
August 11, 2020
Kaleb never failed to make people around him smile and laugh. He had the biggest heart and will forever hold a special place in everyone’s life.
Lexi Dickson
Friend
