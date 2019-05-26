|
|
Kara Elizabeth Poteet
Wichita Falls - Kara Elizabeth Poteet, 46, died on May 21, 2019 in Wichita Falls. She was born January 19, 1973 in Wichita Falls, the daughter of Randall and Jimmie Poteet and sister of Robert Poteet. Kara graduated from Wichita Falls High School, and attended the University of Texas at Austin as well as Midwestern State University. She was an accomplished equestrian, a wonderful cook and a fine painter. Kara loved animals and wanted to be a veterinarian.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Kara is survived by her parents Randall and Jimmie Poteet of the home, her brother Robert of Wichita Falls, grand mother Murlee Poteet, as well as other family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Floral Heights Methodist Church, 2214 10th Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76309.
Condolences may be sent to the family at fallsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on May 26, 2019