Karen Elaine (Hadley) Neeld
Karen Elaine (Hadley) Neeld

In loving memory of Karen Elaine (Hadley) Neeld. 1949 - 2020

As the sun rose on September 29, 2020 Elaine went to be with her Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Steve L Neeld of Spring Texas, son - Brian Neeld, daughter & family Lauren Neeld (Justin) Barr, and grandchildren Merritt, Aubrie, and Ellie Mae. Elaine's siblings include sister - Margie Malone, & brother - Steve Hadley.

For her full "Story of Life" as well as a memorial picture book please go to http://www.kleinfuneralhome.com/obituary/karen-neeld

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 AM Saturday October 17, 2020 at the First Christian Church of Wichita Falls Texas - Fellowship Hall, with her final resting place to be Bellevue Cemetery, Bellevue Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, or a charity of your choice.




Published in Times Record News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2020.
