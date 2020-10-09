Karen Elaine (Hadley) Neeld
In loving memory of Karen Elaine (Hadley) Neeld. 1949 - 2020
As the sun rose on September 29, 2020 Elaine went to be with her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Steve L Neeld of Spring Texas, son - Brian Neeld, daughter & family Lauren Neeld (Justin) Barr, and grandchildren Merritt, Aubrie, and Ellie Mae. Elaine's siblings include sister - Margie Malone, & brother - Steve Hadley.
For her full "Story of Life" as well as a memorial picture book please go to http://www.kleinfuneralhome.com/obituary/karen-neeld
A memorial service is scheduled for 10 AM Saturday October 17, 2020 at the First Christian Church of Wichita Falls Texas - Fellowship Hall, with her final resting place to be Bellevue Cemetery, Bellevue Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, or a charity of your choice
.