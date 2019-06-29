|
Karen Elizabeth Sternadel
Wichita Falls - Karen Elizabeth Sternadel, a remarkable woman, lover of life, beautiful daughter, faithful sister, devoted mother, precious nana, fun aunt, and loyal friend, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 3 and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside service will be at 9:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Charlie Cemetery in Charlie with Rev. Mike Rucker, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Karen was born on October 3, 1949 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Sam Rice and Maxine Pepper Rice. She worked in healthcare for numerous years and had a passion for working with handicapped and mentally challenged adults. In her spare time, Karen loved working in the yard, and gardening, and most of all, being with her grandchildren. She was the true matriarch of her family. Her beautiful smile and contagious laugh will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Maxine Rice; and her daughter, Shannon Symons.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Misty Sternadel; her son-in-law, Tate Symons and wife Tricia; her sister, Marsha McCarty and husband Mike; her brothers, Roger Rice and wife Laurie, and Sam "JR" Rice and Leann; her grandchildren, Taylor, Michael, Hayden, Callie, and Wyatt; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on June 29, 2019