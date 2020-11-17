1/1
Karen Goodin
1955 - 2020
Karen Goodin

Wichita Falls - Karen Sue Goodin, 65, of Wichita Falls joined her Lord and Savior Saturday, November 14, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Texoma Cowboy Church with Pastor John Riggs officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Karen was born on May 4, 1955 in Dallas to the late George Thomas and Natha Mae (Schouse) Arthur. After graduation from Garland High School, she attended Dallas College Eastfield Campus in Mesquite. She married Gary Goodin on December 29, 1973, and the couple were married for 46 years. Karen was employed by Best Products for many years, and later was Office Manger for Goodin Plumbing. She was an active member of Faith OES #713, and Texoma Cowboy Church, where she served coffee every Sunday. Karen was passionate about her kids and grandkids, always cheering them on at every sporting event she could attend. All of the kids called her Mom or Grandma. She is remembered as one of the kindest people on the planet, never uttering a harsh word, and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Karen is survived by husband Gary; daughter Alicia Sheriff Harmon; son J C Goodin and wife Courtney; grandchildren David Sheriff, Brett Sheriff, Ryan Sheriff, Bailey Goodin, and Ainsley Goodin; brother John Robert Arthur and wife Marcie; sister Jo Ann Reyna and husband Tony; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com





Published in Times Record News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Texoma Cowboy Church
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
1 entry
November 16, 2020
Prayers up for family and friends
