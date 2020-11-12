Karen Murphy
Wichita Falls - Karen Tylene Terry Murphy, 80, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, surrounded by family after a long bout with Alzheimer's.
Karen was born on April 21, 1940, in Gideon, Missouri, to Grover Virgil and Mildred Agnes Terry. Karen was retired from the Wichita County tax office where she worked as a tax clerk. Her husband, Thurmon, was a pastor in Alabama, Ohio, and Texas for forty-five years, 27 of those years in Wichita Falls. In the churches which they served Karen ministered for many years as a Bible teacher, at various times teaching children, adult women, and sometimes men's and women's Bible classes. She often participated with her husband and others in teaching regional institutes in which she taught Sunday school teachers the basic principles of teaching the Bible.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Logan; and a granddaughter, Meadow Hope Morgan.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Thurmon Murphy; three children and five grandchildren: son John Murphy and his wife Lacy, and their daughter Ashton; son Kelly Murphy and his wife Cindy, and their two sons Stoney and Cal Murphy; and daughter Marilyn Morgan and her husband Steve, and their two daughters, River and Canyon. She is also survived by three siblings: Pastor Gene Terry of Seymour, Missouri; sister Patricia Bledsoe of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dixie Terry of Sedona, Arizona, and a host of nieces and nephews — and who knows how many friends who loved her.
She will be interred on Saturday, November 14th, in the Lovejoy Cemetery in Overton County, Tennessee. The graveside service will be conducted by her sons John and Kelly.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com