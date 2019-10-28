|
|
Karen Renee Schlabs Edge
Karen Renee Schlabs Edge, age 60, of Scotland, Texas passed away Friday morning, October 25, 2019 in Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Private services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Karen was born January 8, 1959 to the late James A. "Buddy" Schlabs and Freda Joyce Lowack Schlabs in Olney, Texas.
She graduated from Archer City High School.
Karen and Fred Edge Jr. were married August 4, 2001. He preceded her in death on February 29, 2016.
Karen had worked in home health and answering service throughout her life. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Survivors include one brother, Mike Schlabs and wife, Elesha of Pittsfield, Illinois; two nephews, Paul Schlabs and wife, Meagan of Pawnee, Illinois, and Jeff Schlabs and wife, Lori of Springboro, Ohio; and one niece, Rashel Schlabs of Pittsfield, Illinois.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019