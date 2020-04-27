|
Kate Wright
Iowa Park - Kate Wright, 80, of Iowa Park passed away in Wichita Falls Saturday, August 25, following a 12-year battle with dementia.
Private Graveside Services Thursday, April 30, Highland Cemetery, Rev. Mike Wright-Chapman officiating.
The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls in recognition of their compassion, care and support.
Mary Katheryn "Kate" Johnson was born in Iowa Park to Albert and Doris Good Johnson on July 27, 1939. She attended Iowa Park schools until she married Stanley Clinton Wright on August 22, 1955. They raised two daughters, Kathy and Kim, and delighted in their only grandson, Matthew. Kate was active in the Iowa Park church of Christ for her lifetime. She retired from the Wichita County Tax Office in 1998 after 24 years as an automobile licensing and titling clerk.
Kate was born to be a mother and homemaker and loved to shop, cook and manage the family finances. She enjoyed spending time with family and treasured friends, sharing meals in their home or going out to eat, playing cards or dominoes, keeping in touch by phone and email, and traveling. She loved country music, hymns, and Elvis Presley movies.
Kate was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Doris Good Johnson; sister, Sue Johnson Dockman; grandparents, Albert and Matlida Johnson and R. L. and Minnie Good. She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Stanley Wright; daughters, Kathy Wright-Chapman and her husband, Mike; Kim Denison and her partner, Roy Robertson; grandson Matthew Wright-Chapman; aunts, Martha Dennis, Jean Good, Arlene Johnson; niece, Suzanne Patterson Nerio, and a host of friends and extended family.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020