Katherine Ann Hodges
1967 - 2020
Katherine Ann Hodges

Wichita Falls - Katherine Ann Hodges passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2020 in Wichita Falls,TX.

Graveside Services with Entombment will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday October 10 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park and Mausoleum. Social distancing and masking will be observed.

Katherine was born on July 30, 1967 in Riverside, CA to Kenneth and Patricia Prindle Hodges. She lived in Wichita Falls for the last 15 years and was preceded in death by her mother, her beloved horse Josh and rottweilers; Zuke, Kolt and Koal..

Survivors include her siblings: David Hodges and wife Chris of Wichita Falls, Robyn McCaughan of Texarkana, TX, Mary Cash and husband Jeff of Princeton, TX, Karen Lucas and husband Gary of Orlando, FL, Paula Hodges of Texarkana, AR, Brian Hodges and wife Jenny of Keller, TX, Kenneth Hodges Jr. and wife Karen of Allen, TX and William Hodges and wife Emily of Wichita Falls; uncle, Coe Hodges and wife Karen of Wichita Falls; 8 nieces and nephews and devoted friend, K.C. Parker.

Kathy was a natural horsewoman and animal lover. She enjoyed roping and raising dogs, horses and cattle on the 80-acre Hodges Family Ranch in Simms, TX; her childhood home and favorite place in the world. Kathy will be lovingly remembered by most for her stubborn and persistent nature and spitfire personality.

A live stream of the service can be viewed on Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
