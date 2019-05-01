|
|
Katherine Anne "Kay" Cox
Wichita Falls - Katherine Anne "Kay" Cox, 98, of Wichita Falls passed from this life to her Heavenly home on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6:30 and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Mr. Roger Deerinwater, officiating. Interment will be next to Bill at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., with nephew Gary Crouch reading a bible verse. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Kay was born on July 1, 1920 to the late George Sr. and Annie (Profitt) Crouch in Goree, Texas. After graduating high school she lived in Dallas. Returning to Wichita Falls she started her career in banking. Kay was transferred back to Dallas to continue in the banking business and met the love of her life, William "Bill" Cox, and they married in 1970. Bill had two daughters and Kay became a mother to both of them. Bill and Kay were faithful to their church, where Bill served as a Deacon and Kay taught the ladies Sunday school class for 47 years. Kay enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and family with Bill until health issues slowed them down. After Bill's passing in 2008, Kay moved back to Wichita Falls in 2010 to be closer to her family. This wonderful lady will be missed by family and friends.
Along with her parents, Kay was preceded in death by two sisters, Leone Latham and Billie Yates; and three brothers, Jack Crouch, George Crouch Jr. and Heard Crouch.
She is survived by a brother, Jim Crouch of Wichita Falls; step-daughters, Merryl Jowers and husband, Fletcher of Waxahachie and Cheryl Taylor and husband, Gary of Grand Prairie; three step-grandchildren, Jennifer Coleman, Fletcher Jowers II and wife, Stephanie and Samantha Mosiciki and husband, Patrick; eight step-great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Kassidy, Clayton, Fletcher III, Lacy, Ally, Luke, and Lily Louise; many nephews and nieces and their children; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 1200 9th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 1, 2019