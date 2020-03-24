|
Kathey Augustus
Kathey Augustus passed away on Feb. 24, 2020 at Abilene Regional Hospital in Abilene, Texas following a brief illness.
Kathey was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on Dec. 3, 1945 to Melvin and Sally (Kaufman) Augustus. She grew up in Wichita Falls and attended Franklin Elementary, Zundy Junior High and Wichita Falls High School. She attended the University of Texas and received B.S. and M.L.S. (Master of Library Science) degrees there. While at UT she was selected for membership in Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. She returned to Wichita Falls where she was a teacher and librarian in the WFISD, primarily at Bonham Elementary School, until her retirement. Following retirement, she moved to Abilene where she owned and operated a ladies' boutique for several years.
Kathey enjoyed her cats, shopping, old movies, antiquing, estate sales, southwestern jewelry and art, visiting museums and art galleries, all things Star Wars and traveling with her friends. She loved going to Las Vegas which always became a veritable shopping marathon for Kathey.
Kathey is predeceased by her parents and has no close relatives. She will be remembered by her students, fellow-teachers and friends, especially her long-time friends and traveling companions - Nell, Judy, and Olivia and by her Abilene friend Janice.
Kathey's ashes will be entombed in the mausoleum at Crestview Cemetery alongside her parents. No services are planned. Those wishing to memorialize Kathey may donate to the Humane Society or other pet-related charities.
Godspeed, Kathey! "May the Force be with you!"
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020