Kathrin Gibbons
Wichita Falls - Kathrin Gibbons, 82, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on March 2, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Nocona Cemetery, Nocona, Texas under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Katherin was born on October 4, 1937 in Borger, Texas to James Wilbur and Hazel Kenney Stewart Lawley. She was a retired telephone operator and loved music, playing her piano and singing. She also loved telling stories and her cats. Her husband says, "She was a wonderful woman." She was preceded in death by her first husband: Ronald Gibbons; and brothers: Steve Lawley, Wayne Lawley, Ben Lawley, and Kenny Lawley
Survivors include her husband: Paul Rodriguez of Wichita Falls; her sons: Dwayne Mordecai and Don Mordecai, both of Haslett; sister: Sue Lawley; brother: Mike Lawley; nieces and nephew: Laura and Raymond Gonzales and Gaberial Gonzales; bonus daughters: Dora Rodriguez and partner Edward Sims, April Ludowissi and husband Tom, and Tiffany Rodriguez and parter Curtis Villarreal and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020