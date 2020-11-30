1/1
Kathryn Henke
Kathryn Henke

Henrietta - Kathryn Patterson Henke, 99, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Memorial service will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Howard Walker, pastor, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Kathryn was born on July 14, 1921 in Glenwood, Arkansas to Lonnie L. and Gayzelle (Richmond) Stamps. She was manager of McClurkens Toy Store and had worked at A&P Grocery in Henrietta. Kathryn was a member of the First Christian Church in Henrietta.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; granddaughter, Amy; grandson, Brad; son-in-law, Jerry; one brother and two sisters.

Survivors include two daughters, Jeanette Lee of Henrietta; Lynette Gill and husband Paul of Wichita Falls, Texas; two sons, Glen Patterson of Henrietta, and Bob Patterson and wife Gloria of Frisco, Texas; 8 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4808 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308 or First Christian Church at 1308 W. Omega, Henrietta, Texas 76365.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






Published in Times Record News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
