Kathy Lea Costello Elliott
Kathy Lea Costello Elliott

Iowa Park - Kathy Lea Costello Elliott, 70, of Iowa Park, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church in Iowa Park with Pastor Tim Franks, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Kathy was born on November 4, 1949 in Monongah, West Virginia to Forrest Leon Costello and Dolores Ann Watson Costello. She was a longtime member of Faith Baptist Church in Iowa Park. Kathy was an avid Texas Rangers fan, and enjoyed doing arts and crafts, being outdoors hiking and camping, traveling, and most of all, she loved having cook-outs with her family and being with the grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Dolores Costello; her son, Marc Ming; and her grandson, Dylan Fish.

She is survived by her children, Jami Fish and husband James, Brett Ming, and Cayce Becker and husband Paul; her brother, Tom Costello and wife Cherry; her sister, Kim Boland and husband Denny; her grandchildren, Daniel, Noah and Jonah Fish, Johnny and Cameron Trahan, Austin Ming, Emily, Julie, and Bentley Ming, and Caleb and Annabelle Ming; her great-grandchildren, Emma and Dallas Fish-Ross; and her life-long friend and father to her children, Steve Ming.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Wichita Falls, and nurses, Ellen, Megan, Janis, and Christy for all their love and care given to Kathy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in honor of Kathy be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or to Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park, 411 S Wall St, Iowa Park, TX 76367.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
