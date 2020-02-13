|
Kathy Shirley
Wichita Falls - Kathy Shirley, age 66, passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 12, 2020, in a Wichita Falls hospital.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Ryan Vanderland of the First Baptist Church and David Odom of Wichita Falls officiating. Interment will be in New Electra Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Aulds Funeral Home.
Kathy was born August 13, 1953 in Burkburnett, Texas to the late Hubert Provence and Clara Gist Provence.
She and Jerrel Shirley were married September 1, 1979 in San Antonio, Texas.
Kathy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Electra. She was a nurse's aide throughout her life. Her favorite things were drinking Diet Dr Pepper and her dog, Jelly Bean. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Jerrel Shirley of Electra, one daughter, Becky Yake and husband, Doyle of Stinnett, Texas; one sister, Dorothy Brantley and husband, Bill; two grandchildren, Kaylee and Troy Yake; two great-grandchildren, Tobey and Berret; and several loving nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her three brothers.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020