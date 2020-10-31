Kathy Sterrenberg Mahler Rannila



Kathy Sterrenberg Mahler Rannila,70, passed September 23, 2020, in Dallas, TX. Kathy was born in Piper City, IL the eldest daughter of Thees and Roberta Sterrenberg.



Kathy graduated valedictorian from Piper City High School in 1967. She then graduated from Illinois State University with her musical education degree where she was also a member of the World Band.



She moved to Texas in 1981 with her husband Bo Mahler and her two children. Kathy attended Midwestern State University where she received her advanced degrees in elementary education and music. She was a beloved Kindergarten and Music teacher for 34 years. She was also very active in her church, FUMC Burkburnett. She was an active member of the UMW, church choir and ATPE.



Kathy was a beloved member of her community and her passions were her family, faith and children. She was always there for anyone who needed her.



Kathy is preceded in death by her much-loved father, mother and brother Thees Sterrenberg II. She is survived by her husband John Rannila of Garland. Her son Earl Nicholas Thees Mahler III and wife Lori of Wylie, TX and daughter Catherine Amanda Louise Mahler of Wylie, TX. Her sister Leigh Ann Sterrenberg of Birmingham, AL. Aunts Jeannie Green of Bridgeville, PA and Gloria Sterrenberg of Grapevine, TX. Her grandsons Brandon Tanner of Wylie, TX and Quentin Tanner of Garland, TX. Plus many beloved nieces, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at 2 p.m. on November 8, 2020, at FUMC Burkburnett 301 E 4th Street Burkburnett, TX 76354.



In Lieu of flowers, she would like all donations be made in her memory to honor her son Nick to the IFOPA 1520 Clay St Ste H-2 North Kansas City, MO 64116.









