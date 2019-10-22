|
Kay Dillard
Wichita Falls, Texas - Mary Kathryn "Kay" Dillard, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Isaac Butterworth officiating.
A daughter of the late Kate (Gormely) and Sam Rugeley, Kay was born on November 27, 1931, in Wichita Falls. She attended Alamo Elementary School, Zundelowitz Junior High School and Wichita Falls High School. Following high school graduation, Kay attended Texas Christian University where she majored in elementary education. While at TCU she was selected homecoming queen. Upon returning to Wichita Falls she taught English at Sheppard Elementary school.
Kay married the love of her life, A. R. "Bud" Dillard, Jr. on September 11, 1954 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was very supportive of the sports activities that her children were involved in and was always there to offer encouragement and support. Although not able to always attend events she was always aware of the things going on with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Kay supported the YMCA, United Regional Hospital and with her husband founded the Dillard College of Business at Midwestern State University. Kay loved being outdoors and spending time in her garden. She was a longtime member of Fain Presbyterian Church.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Ryan Dillard; a granddaughter, Kate Dillard; and a sister, Carol Dockery.
Kay is survived by her son, Jeff Dillard and wife Kelly of Ft. Worth, Texas; a daughter; Carol Dillard of Wichita Falls, Texas; eight grandchildren: Mikal Powers and husband Chris, Bud, Garrett, Tucker, Kelly, Bennett, Luke and A.R. Dillard IV; two great grandchildren, Palmer and Connor Powers; and numerous nieces nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the nurses and the caregivers from No Place Like Home Senior Care Services for all the love and kindness they provided to Kay and the family. The family would like to give a very special thanks to Jerry Myers for all his loyalty, dedication and help over the years to Kay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dillard College of Business, 3410 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019