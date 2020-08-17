1/1
Kay Fisher
Kay Fisher

Iowa Park - Evelyn Kay Fisher passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Electra, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 9 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Highland Cemetery with Mr. Jeff Watts officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas.

Kay was born December 1, 1951 in Harford, Maryland to Roy F. and Ruby (Gadskin) Scott. Her dad served in the Army which allowed Kay to travel and live in many places including Germany, where as a broadcast student, she was able to interview the Rolling Stones. Kay moved back to the states and won the heart of Keith with her European accent and beauty. They were married on October 31, 1969 in Marlow, Oklahoma. Keith was stopped while on his way to the wedding by an Oklahoma State Trooper who after a little convincing, escorted Keith to their wedding. Cassie came along five years later and completed the family. As a local entrepreneur, Kay worked with Keith in opening K&K Foods in Iowa Park the day after Christmas in 1985 and was also co-owner of Fisher's Restaurant which after learning her husband bought the building, cried, got mad, then pitched in and made a success of it. She was generous to a fault, always giving to those in need. Kay wanted to share her love of reading and would take a book and special treats to a Kindergarten classes. She had a love for all children, especially her grandchildren who brightened her day every day. Her hobbies included, sewing, cooking, canning, gardening, fly fishing, and traveling to the Rocky Mountains.

Kay is preceded in death by her daughter, Andrea LeMay; and father, Roy F. Scott.

Surviving relatives include her husband, Keith; daughter, Cassie; two granddaughters, Samantha Elizabeth and Madeline Penelope; all of Iowa Park; mother, Ruby Love of Gallatin, Tennessee; sister, Debi Walker of Grand Prairie, Texas; and brother, Leroy Scott of Gallatin, Tennessee.

Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Friendly Door Senior Citizens 810 N. 3rd St. Iowa Park, Texas 76367 and to Hawks Fighting Hunger 411 S. Wall St. Iowa Park, Texas 76367.Please share your tributes with the family www.duttonfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
