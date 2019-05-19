Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Kay Story
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owens and Brumley Funeral Home
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls - Kay Lynn Story, 69, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 1019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery in Wichita Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Kay was born on January 3, 1950 to the late Robert Bryon and Fern Valentine (Young) Story in Wichita Falls. She graduated high school in Wichita Falls before continuing her education and earned an Associate Degree of Applied Science in Mid-Management and Honors from VRJC in 1984, Bachelor of Arts and graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1990 and her Masters of Education in 1995 both from Midwestern State University. Kay began her private practice in counseling in 1997 and also worked as a L.P.C at Red River Behavioral Hospital in the Chemical Dependency Unit. Also from 1981 to 1999, she counseled in several other locations in the Wichita Falls area. Kay was a member of Greenbelt Counseling, and Texas Counseling, and a past member of Human Rights Committee (Helen Farabee Center) and on the Advisory Board at Child Care Management Services. She enjoyed scrapbooking, genealogy, reading, watching British comedies and traveling with the grandchildren. Kay was a mom, grandma, and friend. She was a wild one, a dream and will truly be missed because; she was a listening ear and sunshine to all.

Along with her parents, Kay was preceded in death by a daughter, Ginger Marie Simmons; brother, Merton Story; and sisters, Betty and Patricia.

She is survived by a son, Kenneth Cave and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Texanna Rice and husband, Jason, Avery Sage and husband, Jake, Alexandria Cave, Mackenzie Cave and Dakota Cave; great- grandchildren, Jaiden , Samantha and Lily Rice.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.owensabrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 19, 2019
