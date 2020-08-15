1/1
Kazuko "Susie" Olive
Kazuko "Susie" Olive

Kazuko "Susie" Olive, 87, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020, at Legend at Rivendell Memory Care in Oklahoma City, OK, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born December 22, 1932, in Fukuoka, Japan, to Mitsuo and Shika Tamari.

While working as a secretary for the US military, she met and married Clifford Odean Olive of Greene County, AR, while he was stationed in Japan. They had two daughters, Sherry and Patricia. The Air Force took them to Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, TX then back to Japan. After the sudden death of her husband, Susie, as her American friends and family called her, made her home in Wichita Falls, where she raised her daughters. She worked at and retired from Morris Moving and Storage. She spent her retirement taking care of her yard, visiting her daughters' families in TX and OK, and traveling to visit her family in Japan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother and two sisters.

She is survived by her daughter Sherry (George) Andrews and their sons, Daniel (Megan), Brian, Taylor, and Christian; her daughter Pat (Ray) Stawowy and their son Nick and daughter Lindsey; her brother and four sisters.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:00am, at Phillips Funeral Home in Paragould, AR, with a Memorial service immediately following. Interment will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Paragould.

If you would like to make a donation in Kazuko Olive's name, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests Alzheimer's Foundation of America, and Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.




Published in Times Record News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
