Keela McNeal
Wichita Falls, TX
Keela McNeal Born December 7, 1965. She Leaves behind, 2 Boys Cardon, Tyrone of Dallas, Texas, 1 sister Marcia Rankin (George) of San Antonio. 1 Niece and 1 Nephew Clarissa and George Jr. Keela Graduated from Hirschi High School 1984, she served in US Army.
She continued her education as Medical Assistant and Joins her Mother Yvonne McNeal, sister Shekoya Crawford and Grandmother Othella McNeal in Heaven.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1pm at St. Mark Cemetery in Dodd City, TX.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019