Keith Chamberlain
Wichita Falls - Alton Keith Chamberlain, age 83, passed away on June 8, 2020 at Hospice Of Wichita Falls, Wichita Falls Texas.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. No other services are planned at this time.
Keith was born on January 3, 1937, at his grandparent's farm near Goree, Texas, to Cecil Roy (Buster) Chamberlain and Etta Letha (Bobbie) Moore Chamberlain. He was married to Nancy Adele O'Neal on March 23, 1985.
Keith graduated from Goree High School in 1955. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1957 and retired a Master Sargent in 1980.
Keith worked for several contract companies as a Simulator Instrument Flight Training Instructor at Sheppard Air Force Base from 1980 to 1999. He assisted in the training of many ENJJPT students in Instrument Flight.
His parents and one brother, Kenneth Eugene, precede Keith in death.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of the home; three sons, Randy Keith and wife Donna of Wichita Falls, Texas, John Craig and wife Marianne of Laguna Hills, California, William 'Bill' Tomlinson and wife Char of Flagstaff, Arizona; two daughters, Erin Lawrence of Lancaster, California, Kelly Meyers and Husband Jay of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; one brother, Gaylon Cooper Chamberlain of Halstead, Kansas; fourteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and numerous family members and friends.
Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Wichita Falls - Alton Keith Chamberlain, age 83, passed away on June 8, 2020 at Hospice Of Wichita Falls, Wichita Falls Texas.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. No other services are planned at this time.
Keith was born on January 3, 1937, at his grandparent's farm near Goree, Texas, to Cecil Roy (Buster) Chamberlain and Etta Letha (Bobbie) Moore Chamberlain. He was married to Nancy Adele O'Neal on March 23, 1985.
Keith graduated from Goree High School in 1955. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1957 and retired a Master Sargent in 1980.
Keith worked for several contract companies as a Simulator Instrument Flight Training Instructor at Sheppard Air Force Base from 1980 to 1999. He assisted in the training of many ENJJPT students in Instrument Flight.
His parents and one brother, Kenneth Eugene, precede Keith in death.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of the home; three sons, Randy Keith and wife Donna of Wichita Falls, Texas, John Craig and wife Marianne of Laguna Hills, California, William 'Bill' Tomlinson and wife Char of Flagstaff, Arizona; two daughters, Erin Lawrence of Lancaster, California, Kelly Meyers and Husband Jay of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; one brother, Gaylon Cooper Chamberlain of Halstead, Kansas; fourteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and numerous family members and friends.
Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.