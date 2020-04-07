|
|
Keith Rhone
Wichita Falls - Keith Rhone, 72, of Wichita Falls passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.
A service will be held at a later date.
Keith was born August 8, 1947 to the late Haskell H. and Melba Jean (Stone) Rhone in Bowie, Texas. He was a 1965 graduate of Wichita Falls High and attended MSU. Keith proudly served in the United States Navy, where he spent time on the USS Hornet during the Vietnam Era. Keith married Virginia Nell Peeler on March 3, 1990 in Wichita Falls. He was a lifetime member of David Gibbs Post VFW and was an avid bicycle rider and rode in the HHH for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and making everyone around him laugh with his quick-wittedness. Keith will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Along with his parents, Keith was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Rhone.
He is survived by wife, Virginia Rhone; step-son, Bryan Peeler and wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Kendall and Kellen Peeler; brother Larry Rhone and wife, Valerie; sister, Dianne Whaley and husband, JC; and brother, Sonny Rhone all of Wichita Falls. Also, numerous nieces, nephews and a special niece, Kacy Swaggert.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020