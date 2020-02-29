Resources
Wichita Falls - Keith Smith, 71, of Wichita Falls passed away on February 27, 2020. The family will receive friends at a visitation, on March 3, from 2:00 until 3:00PM with a memorial service immediately following at Lunn's Colonial Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Keith was born in Wichita Falls on June 13, 1948. He was a hardworking man all his life. He worked in many capacities in various industries including law enforcement, security, and at Stanley Tool until its closing. He was a jack of all trades and tried to fix anything he could.

Keith was proud to be a Mason and Shriner with Maskat Temple of Wichita Falls.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Ladell Smith of Wichita Falls. He is survived by his wife Cecilia Smith, his sons Kirt Smith and Kendle Smith, his daughter Jennifer Meyers, his brother Randy Smith, his sister Nancy Black, two nephews, two nieces, and several grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
