Kelli Overcash



Granbury - Kelli Sheppard Overcash, age 42, of Granbury, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the First Baptist Church with Mikey Pesqueda, Pastor of the First Baptist Church, and Roger Deerinwater of Archer City officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City. The family is requiring that all guests wear masks during the visitation and service.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home.



Kelli was born April 10, 1978 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Jimmy Don Sheppard and Patricia Sue O'Neal Sheppard.



She graduated from Graham High School and then attended Vernon College where she received her cosmetology license. Kelli owned her first beauty salon in Graham. She later went to Ft.Worth School of Beauty in Granbury where she earned her instructors license. Kelli was the owner and operator of Cutting Edge Salon in Granbury and had been in that profession for twenty-three years.



She and Jason Overcash were married and together they had two children, Thomas and Jenna.



Kelli loved her children and their activities and sports. She was a joy to be around and always was the life of the occasions. She kept her family laughing and smiling.



Survivors include her son, Thomas Justin Overcash; her daughter, Jenna Kate Overcash, both of Granbury; her parents, Jimmy and Pat Sheppard of Wichita Falls; sister, Kerri Sheppard and her partner, Sarah Witkowski of Belchertown, Massachusetts; brother, Tommy Sheppard and wife, Nikki of Monahans, Texas; four nephews, Oliver Sheppard-Witkowski, Daniel, Jake and Ryan Sheppard; a large loving family; and many friends.



Kelli was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jake and Juanita Sheppard, Wayne O'Neal and Juanita Stout.



Serving as pallbearers will be Ricky Ferguson, Ricky Rater, Doug Sheppard, Keith Sheppard, Michael Sheppard and Trad Sheppard. Honorary pallbearers will be Trevor Battles, Bryan Battles and Carson Dillard.









