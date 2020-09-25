1/1
Kelli Overcash
1978 - 2020
Kelli Overcash

Granbury - Kelli Sheppard Overcash, age 42, of Granbury, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the First Baptist Church with Mikey Pesqueda, Pastor of the First Baptist Church, and Roger Deerinwater of Archer City officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City. The family is requiring that all guests wear masks during the visitation and service.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home.

Kelli was born April 10, 1978 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Jimmy Don Sheppard and Patricia Sue O'Neal Sheppard.

She graduated from Graham High School and then attended Vernon College where she received her cosmetology license. Kelli owned her first beauty salon in Graham. She later went to Ft.Worth School of Beauty in Granbury where she earned her instructors license. Kelli was the owner and operator of Cutting Edge Salon in Granbury and had been in that profession for twenty-three years.

She and Jason Overcash were married and together they had two children, Thomas and Jenna.

Kelli loved her children and their activities and sports. She was a joy to be around and always was the life of the occasions. She kept her family laughing and smiling.

Survivors include her son, Thomas Justin Overcash; her daughter, Jenna Kate Overcash, both of Granbury; her parents, Jimmy and Pat Sheppard of Wichita Falls; sister, Kerri Sheppard and her partner, Sarah Witkowski of Belchertown, Massachusetts; brother, Tommy Sheppard and wife, Nikki of Monahans, Texas; four nephews, Oliver Sheppard-Witkowski, Daniel, Jake and Ryan Sheppard; a large loving family; and many friends.

Kelli was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jake and Juanita Sheppard, Wayne O'Neal and Juanita Stout.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ricky Ferguson, Ricky Rater, Doug Sheppard, Keith Sheppard, Michael Sheppard and Trad Sheppard. Honorary pallbearers will be Trevor Battles, Bryan Battles and Carson Dillard.




Published in Times Record News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
SEP
29
Service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
940-574-4422
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
My sincerest sympathy to the Overcash-Shephard families! My prayers for you Thomas, Jenna and Jason! Kelli will be missed by all ! She was always such a ray of sunshine and a good friend to Greg, Erica and my Grandaughter Zoe!
Donna Harris
Friend
September 25, 2020
We will love you and miss you always Kelli was always kind, my kids consider Kelli their second momma. I’m praying for Jena & Thomas.
Lorelie Weber
Friend
September 25, 2020
Prayers and love to the family! You’ve touched so many & will be greatly missed!
Gentry Family
Friend
September 25, 2020
One in a million. Always there with a smile on her face and a helping hand. Loved by everyone.
Laura Mellencamp
Friend
September 25, 2020
I’ll be in prayer for everyone! Kelli was a great person. We worked together on and off several times. I loved working with her! She was so beautiful and I definitely admired her! I remember getting to babysit sweet Jenna. My heart breaks for Thomas and Jenna the most. Prayers continued during this difficult time.
Bonnie Moran
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Prayers for the entire family at this time of sadness. Sending our love to Jimmy, Pat, Kerri, Tommy and family.
Donna & Jim Hocker
Friend
September 25, 2020
Kelli was such a ray of light for so many people. She will be forever missed. Many prayers to the entire family, especially Thomas & Jenna. Love, Becky & Drew
Becky Gibson
Friend
September 25, 2020
Kelli was a beautiful person inside and out and will forever be missed by many. Prayers and condolences to the family for such a great loss.
Suzie Little
Friend
September 25, 2020
My heart breaks
jean huff
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
So sorry prayers for the family
Stacy Clark
Friend
September 25, 2020
Prayers for y’all. She always made me smile
Ron Sullivan
Friend
September 25, 2020
We will always love you Kelli. RIP.
Sean & Angie Grizzell
Friend
September 25, 2020
Jason and Kelli lived next door to me and my girls for many years. They were second parents and always watched out for them. I could never thank them enough! I will always love and miss you Kelli! Rest easy!
Khristina Mata
Friend
September 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. That smile will always be one to remember. You all will continue to be in my prayers for the days to come. I pray you all are wrapped in the tightest arms of love.

Leigh Ann ( Joyer) Gallahee
Leigh Ann Joyer Gallaher
September 25, 2020
I am so heartbroken for you all. Prayers for peace . Many great memories of sweet Kelli !!
Janice Mayo
Friend
September 25, 2020
Tara Larmour Daily
Friend
September 25, 2020
Kelli, you were always a bright spark & made those around you happy. I’m sure you’re doing the same thing in Heaven.
Kay Horan
Friend
September 25, 2020
Her smile and laugh were so infectious. We have remembered every memory made with her. Praying for her children and entire family.
Kerri Clark
Friend
September 25, 2020
I’m so heartbroken. Jason and Kelli lived next door to me and my daughters for many years. I worked nights, and they were like second parents to them. They helped me out so much! I love them both and pray for comfort and strength for the family. Rest easy Kelli, I love you and will never forget you!
Khristina Mata
Friend
September 25, 2020
Kelli was so much fun to be around. We travelled together to my sister, Kris’, wedding in 2018 – the conversations and laughing made the 12 hour road trip go by really fast. She was such a good friend to my sister. They had a lot of fun together and memories going back to elementary days. I’ll never forget her generosity during our saddest time – she dropped everything to travel to Graham the day after our mom passed away and came back again to help cook for our entire extended family the day of the funeral. I know she is deeply missed. I'm sending prayers and love to her children, family and friends.
Sandy Neal
Friend
September 25, 2020
That smile!!! Kelli was such a beautiful person. She could light up any room. Prayers to the family and her many friends.
Kris Killion
Friend
September 25, 2020
Kelli was my hair stylist. She always had something good to say and made me smile. She talked about her children always about all the events they were involved in. Kelli was such a great stylist. Because of Kelli’s great skills, many women asked for her contact info so they could get the same haircut. Kelli cut my hair for five years and during that time we became friends as well. I loved her like a daughter. My heart is shattered she is no longer with us. I will never forget her sweet soul.
Diane Freeman
Friend
September 25, 2020
Pat and Jimmy, our hearts are breaking for y’all. We are so very sorry for your loss. We continue to lift y’all in prayer and will continue to do so. Kelli was a bright light to so many. Praying for Thomas and Jenna and also Jason. God is a big God and he is there for y’all.
Love, Lan and Virnell
September 25, 2020
Pat and Jimmy, we are so very sorry for your loss. Our hearts are breaking for y’all. Remember all those precious memories y’all have. God is a big God and he is there for y’all. Much ❤
Virnell Locker
September 25, 2020
Prayers to you guys. So so sorry for y’all’s loss...
Stephanie Sampler
Friend
September 25, 2020
My heart is broken for the Overcash family. Kelli will always be missed and loved! Prayers for her loved ones, especially Jason, Thomas, Jenna, parents and siblings
Ashley Jenkins
Friend
September 25, 2020
I’m so heartbroken-prayers to all of her friends and family during this awful time. I love you all
Ambra Ray
Friend
