Kelly Ross Burton
Granbury - Kelly Ross Burton, 62, of Granbury, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Memorial service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, March 1, 2020, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. Gathering: 2:00 PM until service time, Sunday, March 1, 2020, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. Donations may be made in Kelly's name to the or Granbury Friends for Animals www.granburyadoptapet.org
Kelly was born on February 2, 1958 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Wayland and Sharron Burton. He was preceded in death by: his Mother - Sharron (King) Burton McBride, Stepfather - Eugene "Cotton" McBride, Father - Wayland Burton, Stepmother - Marilyn Kerrick Burton Chauncy, and Uncle - Mike King.
Kelly is survived by his Wife - Jessica (McMullan) Burton of Granbury, TX, Son - Aaron Ross Burton and his wife Dana (Grissom) Burton and their two children - son, Blake Ross Burton, and daughter, Haley Michelle Burton, all of Cedar Park, TX, Sister - Kim (Burton) Price and her daughter Ashly Breeding (Ryan) and their daughter Kynlee, all of New Braunfels, Brother - Guy Kerrick and his wife Carol and their three boys, Trevor, Wade, and Tyler, all of Aledo, Stepsisters - Jody McBride, Sherril Berre, both of Wichita Falls, and Valeria (McBride) Martin (Jim) of Granbury, Aunt - Sandy (King) Haywood of Wichita Falls, TX, Cousins - Cory King and family of The Woodlands, TX., Eddy King and family, Christy Whitely and family of Wichita Falls, TX, and Bo Wright and family, and his beloved pets - Junior Boy and Marley Girl.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Harris SW Hospital of Ft. Worth, Broadway City View Rehab, and Vitas Hospice of Ft. Worth.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020