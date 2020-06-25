CMSgt. (Ret.) Kenneth A. "Ken" Maxwell
Burkburnett - CMSgt. (Ret.) Kenneth Austin "Ken" Maxwell, 90, of Burkburnett, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 7 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. The funeral liturgy will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. John the Divine Anglican Church with The Very Rev. John Munson, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Ken was born December 25, 1929 to Stella Mae (Longstreth) and Edgar G. Maxwell in Tridelphia, Ohio. He attended school in McConnelsville, Ohio, where he was active in sports, especially track and football, graduating in June 1947 and joined the Air Force.
After completing Basic Training and Pre-Med school in San Antonio, Ken went on to further his education, finishing X-Ray school in 1948. He remained in that field his entire career with the Air Force, earning and retiring as a CMSgt. (E-9). Ken was stationed at Hunter Field, Savannah, Georgia twice in the next years after X-Ray school and did two tours of duty in England. While in Savannah, he met and married Darlene Lewis.
Ken was sent to Ellsworth AFB, Rapid City, South Dakota in 1963 to be in charge of the X-Ray Department. While there, he met Fern Bulian, the nurse in charge of the OB-Gyn clinic. They were married in April 1967 and moved to Shepherd AFB, Wichita Falls, Texas where MSgt. Maxwell was assigned to the X-Ray School as an instructor. During this tour he was instrumental in "setting up" the "Phase 2" program which enables students, in co-operation with MSU, to get college credits toward a BS in Radiology. He remained in charge of this program until transferred to March AFB, California in 1972. Ken was in charge of the X-Ray Dept. at the base hospital there and during this time served on the team that processed the returning POW's from Vietnam.
CMSgt. Maxwell retired from March AFB, California in 1975 after 28 ½ years of service and returned to Burkburnett and made his home. Ken worked for Woodco Supply for several years after retiring, and enjoyed working with wood all his years. He built many lovely pieces of furniture. Ken also liked traveling and visiting the children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his three brothers, Leonard, Willard, and Francis.
He is survived by his loving wife, Fern; his sons, Robert Bulian and wife Sharon, Randy Rainey, and Craig Maxwell and his wife Julie; his daughter, Connie Gray and husband David; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Ken to St. John the Divine Anglican Church, 1000 S Berry St, Burkburnett, TX 76354.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
