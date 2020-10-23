1/1
Rev. Kenneth And Sandra Matthews
Rev. Kenneth and Sandra Matthews

Wichita Falls - Rev. Kenneth and Sandra Matthews passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Bowman Cemetery in Lakeside City with Rev. Larry Matthews officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

The couple were preceded in death by their parents; Kenneth's sister, Jewel; and Sandra's brother, Jimmy.

They are survived by sons, Eric Matthews, Kevin Matthews and wife Jan, and Larry Matthews and wife Venita; grandchildren, Ryan and wife Debra, Heather and husband Andrew, Sarah and husband Adam, Nolan and wife Bethany, Kenny and wife Savannah, Dillon and wife Cara, and Larry Joe Jr.; great-grandchildren, James Patrick, Philip, AJ, and Dayton; Kenneth's sisters, Carol Ann, Frances, and Barbara; and Sandra's brother, Donnie.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in the couple's name to Christ Gospel Church, 1600 23rd Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com





Published in Times Record News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
