Kenneth Anthony
Henrietta - Kenneth Joe Anthony, 75, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Henrietta, TX.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Osborn, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Henrietta, officiating, with Dr. Jerry Raines, assisting. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, TX under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Mr. Anthony was born December 4, 1943 in Wichita Falls, TX to Luke and Louise (Joplin) Anthony. He married Billie Davis November 15, 1963 in Bowie, TX. Mr. Anthony was a retired Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Henrietta.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Max Anthony.
Survivors include his wife, Billie Anthony of Henrietta, TX; 2 daughters, Regina Burleson and husband Lynn of Henrietta, TX, Jodena Smith and husband Paul of Cedar Park, TX; 3 grandchildren, Sarah Smith, Emily Smith, and William Smith; sister-in-law, Jeanetta Anthony of Andrews, TX.
Visitation will be 6-7 PM Friday at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Church Starts International, PO Box 177 Henrietta, TX, or the , P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or online at
Published in The Times Record News on June 7, 2019