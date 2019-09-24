|
Kenneth Cleveland Ellis
Wichita Falls - Kenneth Cleveland Ellis, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Pursley, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Kenneth was born on February 15, 1931 in Burkburnett, Texas to the late Grover Cleveland and Mary Ellen (Sutton) Ellis. Kenneth was a graduate of Burkburnett High School. He married Reba O'Mary on October 27, 1962 and the couple were married 55 years until her passing in 2017. Kenneth was an independent oil producer in this area for many years.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Reba; sons, Kenneth and Ricky Ellis; one sister, and four brothers.
Kenneth is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family would like to extend thanks to Tammy, Tiffany, Bailey Bianka, Katelyn, and all of the wonderful staff who gave great comfort and care to Kenneth. They would also like to thank his wonderful neighbors, Ty and Kelly Smith, for all they have done.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made to Kindred Hospice, 4210 Kell Boulevard, Wichita Falls, Texas 76309.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 24, 2019