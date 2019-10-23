|
|
Kenneth D. Benson
Wichita Falls - Kenneth D. Benson, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away on October 22, 2019.
Memorial services will be at on October 25, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Western Hills Baptist Church with Reverend Charles West officiating. Kenneth will have a graveside service at Crestview Memorial Park immediately following. Assisting with Kenneth's memorial service will be the Texas Department of Public Safety Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Kenneth was born January 2, 1933, in Benjamin, Texas. Shortly after marrying the love of his life, Ila Mae Benson, to whom he was married 66 years, Kenneth served as a corporal in the United States Army. Following his service in the Army, he began his life long career of over thirty years in the Texas Department of Public Safety. Kenneth's life has always been one of service to others. This is evidenced by his serving as a deacon to the Western Hills Baptist Church for twenty five years.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Ila Mae Benson of Wichita Falls, his daughter Sharon Thomas, husband Kevin, of Wichita Falls, and his son Gary Benson, wife Sharon, of Conroe, Texas. He is also survived by grandchildren Brenton and Peyton Thomas, Kyle and Leslie Thomas, Jill Drury, Julie and David Bergeron, Emily and Steven Johns, as well as fourteen great grandchildren.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls or Western Hills Baptist Church 5107 Ridgecrest Dr., Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019