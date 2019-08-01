|
Kenneth Davis
Iowa Park - Kenneth Davis, 88 of Iowa Park, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
The family will receive friends at visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1st at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2nd at Faith Baptist Church in Iowa Park with Rev. Dennis Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Alpha Inez (Whitehead) and Ruey Earl Davis, Kenneth was born on January 31, 1931, in Holliday, Texas.
Kenneth Davis loved learning and being around students. He earned a Master's degree from East Texas University and a Bachelor's degree from Midwestern State University. He was Vice Principal at Iowa Park High School where he worked with his best friend Herman Escue and later the Principal at Bradford Elementary. He received a number of awards including Outstanding Educator in 1991 and served as an ordained Deacon at 1st Baptist Church in Megargel as well as Faith Baptist Church in Iowa Park. Kenneth enjoyed studying History and WWII events as well as outdoor sports of all kinds. He was an avid deer and elk hunter and was recently featured in an article in the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Bugle magazine about his lifelong love of hunting. He was a talented oil painter and gifted storyteller. He could often be found spinning some tall tales with his Morning Coffee Club at McDonald's. Kenneth loved the Lord and he loved his friends and family. His greatest treasures were his wife Earlene, his 3 children Terry, Julie and Mike, his 5 grandchildren and his 5 great grandchildren. They were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Kenneth's kind spirit, passion for hunting, love of learning, and enjoyment of life will live on through them.
Along with his parents, Kenneth was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Earlene Hobbs Davis and his brother Jerry Davis.
He is survived by his children Terry Davis and wife Amber, Julie Petree and husband Mark, Mike Davis and wife Pam. Grandchildren Chad Davis and wife Jennifer, Jessica Curtis and husband Justin, Lauren Lange and husband Jacob, Zach Davis and husband Matt, Nathan Davis, step grandchildren Rustin and Rachel Morgan, and great grandchildren Hope Davis, Heston Davis, Paisley Curtis, Berkley Curtis, and Jarett Lange.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 1, 2019