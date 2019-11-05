|
Kenneth Davis
Cashion - Kenneth R. Davis, 86, of Cashion fell asleep in death Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 7:30 until 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Burkburnett with Elder Brad Hackney officiating.
Kenneth was born November 10, 1932 in Caney, Oklahoma to Troy and Gladys (Dawson) Davis. He was the second son to a family of five boys and one girl. He and Vona Powell were married on March 2, 1957 in Wichita Falls. They were blessed with two sons, and celebrated that marriage for 62 years.
An Oklahoma farmhand is what he called himself for quite some time, then a truck driver for Merchant's Freight Line, where he was known as KD for 37 years. Apparently trucking was in his blood, because after retiring he took a job driving for the Mack dealership, where he was known as Kenneth D for 18 more years.
On October 23, 1994, Kenneth was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and from that day forward began sharing his love for, and faith in, Jehovah God with the world. He was a remarkable person who truly loved life, and could always make you laugh by sharing his knowledge of so many things. He was a good friend, who was loved and will be missed by so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; along with brothers James and Doyle.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Vona; sons Gary and wife Nati of Denton, and Jerry and wife Diane of Prosper; six grandchildren, Kaylie, Laura, Ana Sofia, Dylan, Sebastian, and Brady; sister Virginia; and brothers Billy and Joe.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019