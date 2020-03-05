|
Kenneth Ellwood Teaff
Electra - Kenneth Ellwood Teaff, age 94, of Electra, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Electra.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Bob Lee, Pastor of First United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow in the Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home.
Kenneth was born February 22, 1926 in Lockney, Texas to Floyd Bolin Teaff and Leola Cox Teaff. He was a former resident of Archer City, Texas from 1926 until 1955 when he moved to Electra. Kenneth graduated from Archer City High School in 1943.
He married the love of his life, Virginia Ruth Millar on September 2, 1950 in Electra.
Kenneth was employed for JC and WF Reynolds Oil Producers and retired in 1999. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Electra.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Ruth Teaff of Electra; two sons, Dennis Lee Teaff and wife, Kenna of Electra and David Alan Teaff and wife, Jolie of Rhome, Texas; one daughter, Diane Graham and husband, Reggie of Alec, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Josh Morgan, Andrew Gafford, Nic Teaff and wife, April, Amanda Gafford Jones and husband, Tony, and Sabrina Teaff Willard and husband, Bryan; numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 846, Electra, Texas 76360.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020