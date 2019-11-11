Resources
Kenneth Hogan Obituary
Henrietta - Kenneth Hogan, 69, of Henrietta, Texas passed from this life on November 9, 2019.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00AM Monday, November 11, 2019 at Hope Cemetery in Henrietta with Rev. Robert Slayton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Kenneth was born on June 29, 1950 in Dumas, TX to Lawrence D. and Ruth L. (Holloway) Hogan. He had served in the U.S. Marines and was a retired truck driver.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don.

Survivors include his daughter, Becky Lewis and her husband Steven of Ripley, TN and one son, Kenneth from Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Chris, Nic and Emilee Lewis; 2 great-grandchildren, Julie Claire and Reagan Kay Lewis; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
