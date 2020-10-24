1/1
Kenneth "Kenny" Howard
Kenneth "Kenny" Howard

Nocona - Kenneth "Kenny" Howard, 71, of Nocona died on October 22, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 25, 1948 in Gainesville, TX to Otis & Tressie Dennis Howard.

Kenny spent most of his life caring for others.

He worked as an RN at Nocona General Hospital for over 30 years. Kenny served in the U.S. Air Force during The Vietnam War where he was an explosive operator and a fire fighter. He married the love of his life Luan Crow on March 3, 1971 in Nocona, TX. He is survived by his wife, Luan Howard of Nocona, TX, son, D.J. Howard and favorite daughter-in-law Samantha of Little Elm, TX, brothers, James D. Howard of Irving, TX, and Jerry L. Payne of Henrietta, TX and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis & Tressie Howard, step-mother, Mary Howard, and a brother, Clovis Payne. There will be a visitation on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 5 - 6 P.M. at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2 P.M. at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with Joe Crow officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dax Stillwell, Mark Martin, Richard Graves, Ricky Roberts, Rollie Guinn, Robert Payne and Dennis Howard. Memorial donations may be made to any heart or diabetic foundation. Per request of the family masks will be mandatory at the visitation and funeral.




Published in Times Record News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
