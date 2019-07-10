|
|
Kenneth King, Sr
Wichita Falls - Funeral service for Kenneth Wayne King, Sr., 81, of Wichita Falls, Texas will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Grandfield with Rev. Micky Miller, pastor, officiating.
Services are under the direction of Gray Funeral Home in Grandfield, OK.
Mr. King passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Wichita Falls, TX, after a long battle with cancer.
There will be a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Wayne was born in Frederick, OK, on July 29, 1937, to Floyd Tillman Sr. and Callie Olene (Spradlin) King. Growing up on the family farm in the southeast corner of Tillman County on the Red River, he graduated from Grandfield High School in 1955. Wayne played football for the Bearcats and was co-captain his senior year. Upon graduating he went to work for Midwestern Engineering and Equipment, of Tulsa, OK. Wayne worked days and went to college in the evenings. He graduated from Tulsa University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. Wayne became self-employed as an accountant. He moved back to the family ranch, opened a tax preparer business, and substituted as a mail carrier. Wayne built his home and got into the cow-calf producing business. On June 4, 1988, he married Marie Phoenix Marcotte. Wayne was a quiet, loving, Godly man. He taught Sunday School for many years at the First Baptist Church in Grandfield. Wayne enjoyed being with his wife and family, fishing on the creek and river, gardening, watching sports, and reading old western stories.
He is survived by his wife, Marie King, of the home; his son, Kenneth Wayne King Jr. and fiancé Brenda of Sapulpa, OK; his daughters, Susan King Morton and husband, Richard, and Debora King Dunham and husband, Gary, all of Grandfield; his stepdaughters, Karen Marcotte Shelley and husband, Wayne, of Wichita Falls, TX, Judy Marcotte Crossman and husband, Ken, of Granby, CO, and Michelle Marcotte Byrd and husband, James Sr., of Bullard, TX; his sister, Kathryn King Clarady and husband, Jim, of Grandfield; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; his brother in law, Paul Phoenix and his wife, Melanie, of Venice, FL; his sister in law, Mary Lou King, of Irving, TX; and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Floyd T. King Jr. and Douglas Neal King; his granddaughter, Jordan Shackelford; his great grandson, Bryan Dylan Fife; and his great granddaughter, Angelica Grace Houston.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 101 S. Main, Grandfield, OK 73546; the Grandfield Ambulance Fund, PO Box 655, Grandfield, OK 73546; or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on July 10, 2019