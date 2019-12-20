|
Kenneth "Papa" L. Page
Wichita Falls - Kenneth "Papa" Loyal Page, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Fairway Baptist Church with Pastor Scott West, officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Dennis and Gladys (Pool) Page, Kenneth was born on February 19, 1931 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kenneth served our country proudly in the United States Army from 1949 until 1950, and transferred over to the United States Air Force where he proudly served until 1956. On July 20, 1951, Kenneth married Lavella Christine Walker. Kenneth was a member of Fairway Baptist Church. He retired from United Electric where he worked for 50+ years. On September 1, 1999, Kenneth was named Wichita Falls "Hometown Hero". He enjoyed going fishing with his best friend of over 50 years, Les Upton, and loved spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, Kenneth was also preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin Page and Dennis Page; and his sisters, Charlotte Page and Thena Page.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lavella Christine Page; his sons, Kenneth Loyal Page, Jr and wife Cindy, Tim Neal Page, Kerry Blaine Page, and Gavin "Scott" Page and wife Susan; his grandchildren, Corey Page, Zachary Page, Stevie Page, Nikki Page, Blaine Page, Riley Page, and Gabby Page; his great-grandchild, Cloey Page; his sisters, Maurleen Page, and Kandice Page; and his nieces, Pixie Coleman, Robin Lawson, Raini Peterson, Ricki Azeltine, Kim Parry, and Bambi Reckling.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019