Kenneth Lloyd Sandefur
Wichita Falls - Kenneth Lloyd Sandefur died November 23, 2020. He was 90.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with graveside services at 1 p.m. at the Charlie Cemetery. The family is asking that masks be worn and attendees practice social distancing. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Ken was born January 25, 1930 in Sugden, Oklahoma to Pearl Wagner and L. Delbert Sandefur, he was the youngest of 11 children. His father died when he was 5, leaving his mother to care for her children and extended family. They moved to Charlie, Texas and it was at the Charlie School that he met Cora June Garner, the girl he would marry. In the early 1940's, the family moved to California where Ken left high school to support the family. During the day he worked in the oil fields and set pins at a bowling alley, taking night classes to earn his high school diploma. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1950-1954. Ken and June were married January 19, 1952, just before Ken shipped off to Korea. They returned to Clay County after Ken's discharge.
In 1957, Ken went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in Wichita Falls where for several years he had one of the toughest jobs there, claims and inquiries clerk, or, the person who listened to complaints. Many of his coworkers tell stories of how Ken's calm, gentle manner could calm even the most irate customer.
Ken loved aviation and earned a private pilot's license in the 1960's. During the late 1970's and early 80's, he fascinated the neighborhood kids with his contraption of PVC pipes and bicycle chain - his attempt to build a pedal-powered gyrocopter. It didn't lift off, but it did fuel the kids' imaginations. They remember it with awe even today.
Ken stayed athletic well into his 60's, riding a bicycle, swimming, running, and walking. He participated in triathlons into his 50's. As long as was possible, Ken walked to his doctor appointments, the stores, and around his South Fountain Park neighborhood.
Ken considered spreading the Gospel his ministry. He spent years grading Bible correspondence lessons and made mission trips in the United States and Nicaragua. From the early 1990's through 2004, Ken made yearly trips to Albania and Kosovo to teach. One day, exploring the streets of Pristina, Kosovo, he realized he was caught between a group of rebels defending part of the city, and soldiers, sent to quash the rebellion. He zigzagged through narrow winding streets to get across a bridge and back to his room.
On those mission trips, Mr. Ken, as he was called, made lifelong friends. One of those was a man whose family was threatened constantly by a corrupt government, Ken helped the family obtain political asylum in the United States, where they have made a successful living.
Cora June, Ken's wife of 68 years, left this earth two weeks ahead of him. Others who have gone on before Ken include his parents; brothers, Clyde, L.D., Trueman, Curtis, and Buck, and their wives; sisters, Bula Wilcoxen, Lona Robinson, Dollie Thompson, Clodell Box, and Mabel White and their husbands; and son-in-law, Mike Floyd.
He is survived by daughters, Kathy Floyd, and Peggy Terrell and husband Herb, all of Wichita Falls; daughter, Julie Snyder and husband Scott of Hurst; and son, Joel Sandefur and wife Becky of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is also survived by grandchildren, Robert Sandefur and wife Jane of Garland, Rheana Powell and husband Brandt of Robinson, Illinois, Matt Terrell and wife Alexis of Denver, Colorado, Jennifer Lebow and husband Daniel of Wichita Falls, Ky Sandefur of Dallas, and Jackie Snyder of St. Louis, Missouri; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dora Ann Knight and husband Tom of Wichita Falls; brother-in-law, M.H. "Pete" Bevering of Charlie; and many nieces and nephews who thought the world of Uncle Kenny.
The family thanks the staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living, Texhoma Christian Care Center, Beyond Faith Hospice, and Hospice of Wichita Falls for their care this past year. Memorials may be made to Faith Village Church of Christ mission fund at 4100 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308; or the Charlie Cemetery Association., 555 N. Bevering Ln., Wichita Falls, Texas 76305.
