CMSgt. (Ret.) Kenneth Ray Crowe
Burkburnett - Retired CMSgt. Kenneth Ray Crowe, 77, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
A son of the late Kavanaugh Raymond Crowe and Lois Elise Green Crowe, Kenneth was born on November 16, 1942 in Winters, Texas. On April 13, 1961, he married Coylene Riddle. Kenneth served his country proudly in the United States Air Force, retiring as Chief Master Sargent after 28 years of service. He loved spending time with his family, and watching old westerns and sports. Kenneth was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Dorie Koone, and Kavanell McKee.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Coylene Crowe; his sons, Michael Crowe and wife Melinda of Cibolo, Kevin Crowe of Winters, and Chris Crowe and wife Diane of Cleburne; his sister, Jenette David of Potosi; two brothers, Larry Crowe of Potosi, and Wes Crowe of Abilene; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Bryan, David, Christian, Tyler, Ryan, Xavier, Kodee and Mason; four great-grandchildren, Cody, Micah, Jaxon and Kamden; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020