Kenneth Ray Reeves
Wichita Falls - Kenneth Ray Reeves, 81, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Kenneth was born on November 13, 1938 in Megargel, Texas to the late Alma (Fichte) and William Frederick Reeves. He graduated from Archer City High School in 1958, and went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Army as a Private First Class and was stationed in Korea. After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, Kenneth attended Draughn's Business School. He worked as an accountant for Coors Golden Distributing until retiring. After retirement, Kenneth owned and operated Arrowhead Marine.
Kenneth loved going fishing, working on and repairing boats, and enjoyed riding all over the U.S. on the back of a motorcycle. On January 29, 2018, he married Annette Ulrich. Kenneth was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Annette; his daughter, Tonya Reeves of Wichita Falls; his sister, Shirley Givens of Wichita Falls; his brother, Jim Reeves and wife Karen of Lakeside City; granddaughter, Shelby Velasquez; one niece, six nephews, and many cousins and friends.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Kenneth to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019