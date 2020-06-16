Kenneth Reiswig
Kenneth Reiswig

Wichita Falls - Kenneth Ray Reiswig, 90, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. A graveside service was held in Kingfisher, Oklahoma with military honors.

Kenneth was born in Omega, OK in March of 1930 to Reuben and Ida Reiswig. He graduated from Kingfisher High School in 1948. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Kathryn Ford in April of 1950. Kenneth served in the United States Air Force in both active duty and civil service for over 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, his parents, and brothers, Raymond and Bill. He is survived by his children Michael, Susan Beasley, and Nancy Beshear (Brandon) as well as his grandchildren Allison Willis, Kathryn Smith-Reiswig (Chris), Josiah, Elijah, Mary Kate, and Annie Beth Beshear; and one great grandchild, Landrie Austin. He is also survived by his sister, Veta Miller and his nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls or The House of Hope.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
