Kenneth Roe Boggs



Wisconsin Dells - Kenneth Roe Boggs, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at The Rivers Assisted Living in Portage after a long history of heart disease.



Ken was born on November 18, 1937, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of Roe and Katie (Quillian) Boggs. Ken served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1958, and during a break met his wife Phyllis Buckminster. They married on December 7, 1957, in Wisconsin Dells. After being discharged from the Air Force, Ken became employed by Gisholt in Madison as a machinist. Once his children were raised, Ken and Phyllis moved to Wichita Falls, where he worked as a civilian at Sheppard Air Force Base, and was active as a Shriner and a Mason. Aside from his full-time work and service organizations, Ken was a passionate woodworker and enjoyed making everything from furniture to toys.



Ken is survived by his wife, Phyllis Boggs, Portage, and his children, Peggy Lucey of Madison, and Chris (Joanne) Boggs of Portage; his brother Bill (Ann) Boggs of Oklahoma; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Mary Buckminster of Wisconsin Dells; nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Jimmy and Doyle of Wichita Falls.



Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00.



The family expresses special thanks to the staff at The Rivers Assisted Living, and Heartland Hospice, and Amy with Southwest Home Care.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice or Dells-Delton United Methodist Church.



The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.









