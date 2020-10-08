1/1
Kenneth Wayne Hodges Sr.
1931 - 2020
Kenneth Wayne Hodges, Sr.

Wichita Falls - Kenneth Wayne Hodges, Sr. passed away on Wednesday October 7, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

Graveside Services with Entombment will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 10 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park and Mausoleum. Social distancing and masks will be observed.

Kenneth was born on July 15, 1931 in Clarendon, TX to Chester and Erma (Ham) Hodges. He married Patricia Ann Prindle on September 21, 1962 and lived in Wichita Falls for 30 years. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, parents, daughter, Katherine Hodges and sister, Shirley Melms. Kenneth was a veteran of the US Army and was a longtime Manager for SCI at Hampton Vaughan Crestview, Montecito Memorial Park in CA and Regional Manager in TX. Survivors include his children, David Hodges and wife Chris of Wichita Falls, Robyn McCaughan of Texarkana, TX, Mary Cash and husband Jeff of Princeton, TX, Karen Lucas and husband Gary of Orlando, FL, Paula Hodges of Texarkana, AR, Brian Hodges and wife Jenny of Keller, TX, Kenneth Hodges Jr. and wife Karen of Allen, TX and William Hodges and wife Emily of Wichita Falls; brother, Coe Hodges and wife Karen of Wichita Falls; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Ken was a true gentleman, honest businessman and an exceptional and loving father. He was a survivor of the Dust Bowl, owner of the first Datsun dealership in Texas and a proud rancher. Ken's life was a true adventure spanning across Texas, California, and Colorado.

Services will be streamed live on Facebook Live on Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
