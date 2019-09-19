Services
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sale Barn Cowboy Church
12914 US 287 N
Wichita Falls, TX
Kerri Michelle Ysasi


1972 - 2019
Kerri Michelle Ysasi Obituary
Kerri Michelle Ysasi

Wichita Falls - Kerri Michelle Ysasi, 47, of Wichita Falls passed away on Sunday, September, 15, 2019.

Kerri was born on May 24, 1972 in Altus, Oklahoma. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. She also loved to brag about her grandbabies.

Kerri married Anthony "Tony" Robinson 20 years ago in Wichita Falls.

Survivors include: husband, Tony, of the home; son, Martin Don Ysasi & Vanessa Hamberger, son, Stephan Ysasi, son, Keith Rykoff; father, Eddie Whitson & wife Pat; brother, Gary Whitson & wife Pam, brother, Mike Miller & wife Natasha; sister, Kelli Miller & husband Mark; numerous aunts, cousins, nephews, & grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Lance; and her brother, Bradley Miller.

Her services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Sale Barn Cowboy Church, 12914 US 287 N, Wichita Falls, TX 76305.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 19, 2019
