Kerri Stanford Berend
Deer Creek - Kerri Stanford Berend, age 64, of Deer Creek, Texas passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Henrietta.
Vigil service and rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Deer Creek Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Kerri was born November 21, 1955 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Dickey Wade Stanford and Irene Mae Ermis Stanford.
She graduated from Windthorst High School in 1974. On January 25, 1974, she married Paul Berend in Windthorst.
Kerri was a homemaker while her children were being raised and was very active in their activities including, 4 H and FFA. She also judge the Rodeo Queen Contest for several surrounding counties. She was a talented artist and loved teaching her grandchildren to paint.
Kerri was employed for Humphrey Printing in Wichita Falls, Triple M Business Forms and Clay-Tex Trophies in Henrietta for several years. She published the Clay County Pioneer Book for many years.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Berend of Henrietta; one daughter, Mindy Hamilton and husband, Tom of Marlin; two sons, J.D. Berend and wife, Lindsay of Bowie, and Stuart Berend and wife, Amy of Deer Creek; one sister, Kim Stanford Wolfe and husband, Mike of Austin; one brother, Doug Srtanford and wife, Sherrel of Rockport; one uncle, Wes Ermis and wife, Sandra of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and eight grandchildren, Corby, Tessa, Brittnee, Dalton, Hadley, Autry, Rance, and Rylie.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family suggests memorials to Deer Creek Cemetery Association, C/O Jackie Armstrong, 812 Armstrong Road, Henrietta, Texas 76360, or Midway School, Ag Program, 12142 SH 148 South, Henrietta, Texas 76365.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020