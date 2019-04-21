|
Kevin Kelly
Jacksboro - Kevin Michael Kelly, 62, of Jacksboro, Texas, was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, October 30, 1956, and died in Wichita Falls, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Lynn Creek Cemetery, Jack County, Texas. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m., at Faith Baptist Church, 3001 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls, Texas, officiated by Kevin's former Jacksboro pastor Kenneth Reiter and Wichita Falls Associate Pastor Larry Shields. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Kevin was the son of Leslie Stewart Kelly (deceased) and Naomi Helen (Stevey) Kelly of Simla, Colorado.
Kevin graduated in 1976 from Newburgh Free Academy, Newburgh, New York, and in 1989 from Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Texas with a Bachelor of Music Education degree. He was a resident of Wichita Falls many years. Kevin was a restorer of antique furniture and enjoyed seeing life brought back to aged items. He did genealogical work for Jacksboro's Gladys Johnson Ritchie Public Library and other volunteer work there. He was a musician and soloist and had a generous heart for senior adults wherever he lived. He was a past member of the Singing Men of North Central Texas and Wichita Falls' Bravo! Community Men's Chorus. Kevin was a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksboro, where he sang in the choir and looked forward to his heavenly eternal home.
He is survived by his mother; his brother, Leslie Franklin (Brenda) Kelly of Simla, Colorado; sister, Colleen Grace (Mike) Plouck of Littleton, Colorado; eight nieces and nephews; six great-nieces/nephews; and his spiritual brother, Larry Shields of Wichita Falls, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to First Baptist Church, 200 N. Knox Street, Jacksboro, TX 76458 or Faith Baptist Church, 3001 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls TX 76308.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 21, 2019