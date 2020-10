Or Copy this URL to Share

Kevin Riley



Kevin Riley was born September 22, 1958 and passed peacefully at his home on August 20, 2020. There will be a graveside service October 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm at the Wichita County Cemetery, 1001 30th St.









